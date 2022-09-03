DARE COUNTY, NC. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening, according to police.

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS responded to Buffell Head Drive after receiving reports of a person floating face down in the ocean.

When first responders arrived, bystanders had already begun pulling the person out of the water. Despite efforts of Duck Fire and Dare County EMS, the 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the man has been identified as a visitor from Virginia, but his name has not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.