CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested by Currituck County Sheriff’s Deputies and now faces drug charges.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle on the causeway in Knotts Island. The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Joseph Walker, 35, took off during the traffic stop.

The Deputy pursued the vehicle to the Sandy Point area where Walker and a female passenger jumped out and ran. After a foot chase, Walker was caught.

Deputies say they seized multiple prepackaged narcotics, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and cash.

Walker was charged with PWISD Methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI CS, PWISD schedule VI, maintain vehicle for CS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resist public officer, flee/elude arrest w/mv, no liability insurance, reckless driving to endanger, and expired registration tag.

Walker was given a $95,000 secured bond and turned over to the Currituck Detention Center. Officials say, Walker was also wanted on a Felony Fugitive warrant in Virginia Beach and given an additional $150,000 secured bond.

The female passenger, Sofia Koch, was not located. Please call the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office with any information as to her whereabouts.