GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends, family and community members gathered to remember a woman who was found dead in an empty Greensboro building.

32-year-old Tiffany Holmes-Williams was found dead inside the former News and Record building on Wednesday. Police say her death was a homicide.

On Sunday, family members held a vigil in Governmental Plaza and said that they hope that Homes-Williams’ death is a wake-up call for city leaders.

“It happened the wrong way. She didn’t have to go out that way.”

For the loved ones of Holmes-Williams, the last few days have been a nightmare, after she was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the old News & Record building. Holmes-Williams had been struggling with homelessness.

“Losing my baby. It’s hard. I’m trying to get grips with it,” her mother, Aliss Thomasson, said. “She always tried to help people but she had mental health issues. I think people out here knew the little income she was getting and feeding off of that, I think maybe that’s what led up to it. Her not giving something that someone wanted and it backfired.”

Police are searching for a suspect in her death as family and friends come together to grieve.

“We have to get people off the streets. I mean homeless people are staying in places they don’t need to stay. They need to be somewhere they’re safe. So someone’s got to do something.”

Tiffany’s mother says that Tiffany told her she was pregnant during their last conversation. Details from her autopsy haven’t been released.