WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense!

A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night.

Some cars got tangled up in turn one and the white car, driven by Gerald Robinson Junior, was flipped. Robinson and the driver of the black car, Dustin Speaks, got into a brief fight. It doesn’t seem anyone was seriously injured and it’s unknown if charges were filed or police were called.

Bowman Gray has not commented on the fight.