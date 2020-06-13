VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two people and a cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in North Carolina Saturday.

Watchstanders received a 911 call saying that a 50-foot houseboat was sinking with the residents and cat onboard.

An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a boat crew on a 29-foot response boat were launched to help with the recovery.

The two people were hoisted to the helicopter and brought to the Northeastern Regional Airport. The boat crew took the cat aboard and returned it to its owners.

No medical injuries were reported.

“We’re fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time,” said Lt. Karisa Kealy, one of the rescuing pilots from Air Station Elizabeth City.

“Even though it may be different when you are responding to an actual emergency, you have a solid foundation from your training to always fall back on. That’s what makes the Coast Guard so good at what we do,” she continued.

According to the Coast Guard, this was Kealy’s first “operational hoist” and flight mechanic Petty Officer Martin Andrada’s first rescue.

“Working with Petty Officer Andrada was fantastic,” said Kealy. “We were all confident in each other’s abilities and worked through the evolution as a team.”

The owner is working with the Coast Guard to salvage the houseboat.

The aircrew and boat crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City and Station Elizabeth City, respectively.

