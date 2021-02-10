Vidant Health expands visitation for hospitals, clinics, and emergency departments across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health in Eastern North Carolina announced they are expanding visitation due to the decreased community spread as well as team member and community vaccination efforts.

Effective 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Vidant will allow one healthy adult visitor, who is screened and masked at all times at most hospitals and clinics across the system during specified hours.

The screening process for all visitors, entry requirements, and visitor restrictions by department will still be in effect.

Exceptions to these new restrictions include Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and clinics, which will continue to prohibit visitors, and Vidant North Hospital and clinics, which will allow one visitor from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. effective Feb. 16.

Officials say that visitors may not leave and re-enter, or switch out with another visitor during hours of visitation for the day.

Vidant strongly encourages visitors to consider virtual visitation options such as FaceTime and phone calls.

Patients should limit their belongings to a few key items and refer to the below tips:

Bring your phone, tablet, or other electronic devices to connect with family members

Limit clothing to clean undergarments and one outfit for discharge

Wear or pack non-slip shoes

Visitor Restrictions Effective at 7 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11:

Visitors Prohibited: For restrictions at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan, click here.

For restrictions at Vidant Roanoke-Chowan, click here. Limited Hours: For restrictions at Vidant North Hospital, click here.

For restrictions at Vidant North Hospital, click here. Limited Hours: For all other Vidant hospitals and clinics visitor restrictions, click here.

Visitor Restrictions Effective at 7 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Limited Hours: For restrictions at Vidant North Hospital, click here.

For the latest information on Vidant’s visitor restrictions, visit VidantHealth.com/Alerts.