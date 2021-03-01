Vidant Health: Appointments required for all Group 3 vaccine candidates in North Carolina

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Vidant Health has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling for eligible Group 3 community members – child care and PreK-12 school workers – from across eastern North Carolina.



Appointments are required, as Vidant will not be able to accept walk-up or drive-up vaccinations. Importantly, Vidant is still vaccinating community members 65 and older, and encourages those eligible to receive their vaccine.

Eligible community members can view appointment availability by visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or by calling 252-847-8000.



Officials say the online appointment scheduler is the fastest and most convenient way to view and schedule an appointment. If internet access is not available or special assistance is required, community members may call 252-847-8000.

Vidant serves a region of 1.4 million people and appointments are expected to fill up quickly. The public is encouraged to be patient as it is expected to take months to vaccinate eligible community members.

Community members can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to view appointment availability, stay up to date on Vidant’s vaccine efforts and sign up for email updates.