Vice President Pence to deliver remarks at rally in Elizabeth City Saturday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Trump campaign has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will make two stops in North Carolina for rallies Saturday.

Both parties are ramping up campaign rallies ahead of the election next week. The Tar Heel State is considered one of several critical states for presidential candidates to win.

The rallies will be held in Elm City and Elizabeth City and include remarks from Republican candidates and Pence.

The first rally will be at 11:30 a.m. in Elm City. The Elizabeth City event will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Doors for the event in Elizabeth City open at 11:30 a.m.

All attendees will have their temperature checked. They will be given masks, which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer, the campaign said in an email Thursday night.

Those who wish to attend have to register online. Each person gets two tickets.

