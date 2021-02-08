Vehicle carrying 7 people crashes in Perquimans County, 1 person dead

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — NC State Highway Patrol are now investigating a Sunday afternoon crash the injured 4 and killed one person in Perquimans County.

Authorities first got the call for the single-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Ocean Highway North.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a sport utility vehicle in a ditch that had been carrying seven occupants.

Five of the occupants were transported by Perquimans County EMS to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the NC State Highway Patrol.

