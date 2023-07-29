DUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — Duck Police are searching for whoever is responsible for the property damage along the Soundside Boardwalk during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 27.

Police say the suspects destroyed approximately 50-feet of railing by forcibly removing the pickets.

Officials say the removal of the railing puts those who use the boardwalk in significant danger.

According to police, a Duck resident has offered a cash reward of $500.00 for an anonymous tip that leads to the arrest of the offenders.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Dare Community Crime Line electronically at https://darecommunitycrimeline.org/tips/ or by calling the Duck Police Department directly at (252) 261-1112.