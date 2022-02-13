Valentine’s Day Grinch? Police looking for man accused of stealing Valentine’s Day gifts from Edenton CVS

Edenton Stolen Valentine’ s Day Gifts, Feb. 13, 2022 (Courtesy – Edenton PD)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man accused of stealing Valentine’s Day gifts from a CVS in Edenton just a day before the holiday.

According to Edenton Police, officers responded to the CVS in the 800 block of North Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. Sunday regarding the larceny.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the man in the photo below took several Valentine’s Day gifts from the store.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Officer Romano at 252-337-5027 or contact Sgt. Michael at 252-337-4878.

Edenton Stolen Valentine’s Day Gifts Larceny, Feb. 13, 2022 (Courtesy – Edenton PD)

WAVY TV 10