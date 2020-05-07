US secretary of the interior visits Cape Hatteras National Seashore to discuss reopening national parks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Thursday morning.

As part of President Donald Trump’s “Open Up America Again’ initiative, the secretary is visiting national parks in the region to determine what reopenings will look like. The circumstances and degree of closures for each national park are different. Thus, plans to reopen will vary state by state and park by park.

“We’re all in this together, as the president has said. And we are looking at each individual park, each individual facility and saying what can be accessible,” said Bernhardt. “We’re trying to align our management structure up with those governors to be as good [of a] neighbor as we can be.”

Cape Hatteras National Seashore only partially shut down operations over the past few months.

During Thursday’s visit, Bernhardt met with Superintendent for the Outer Banks Group Dave Hallac. The officials say they’re working to reopen the closed amenities at the parks on the Outer Banks, including restrooms, campgrounds and lighthouses, in the coming weeks and months.

And for summer beach-goers, Hallac said they will have lifeguards at the four lifeguarded beaches starting Memorial Day weekend.

The secretary has received some criticism for reopening national parks. Those concerned about reopenings argue it puts nearby communities at risk.

The secretary says safety of the public and employees remains a top priority.

“We are working very closely with the local public health departments. The superintendents will be reaching out to them to make sure that we know where they stand and obviously we’ll adjust as the local community needs to adjust. It’s an important factor and we want to be a cooperative and collaborative partner in each of those local communities,” said Bernhardt.

The secretary also says our national parks can provide solace to Americans during this time of crisis.

“I think that our public lands can play a wonderful roll in getting us outside and getting us to love, respect nature, and have a release from some tough times,” he said.

The secretary and superintendent said they did discuss the financial needs of the park and the economic hit from the pandemic. It’s unclear however if federal financial aid will make it’s way to the National Parks on the Outer Banks.

Earlier this week, Bernhardt visited Shenandoah National Park, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.

The Outer Banks will allow visitors to return May 16.

