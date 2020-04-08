US Department of Health and Human Services gives NC health centers $34M

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will give more than $34 million in grants to state health care centers to help fight coronavirus.

The funding comes from the Phase 3 CARES Act, according to a news release from Tillis’ office.

“North Carolina’s health care centers and workers are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and we must ensure they have the resources they need to assist North Carolinians in need,” said Senator Tillis. “The economic stabilization and stimulus legislation I worked to get signed into law will provide these financial resources to North Carolina’s health centers that are working around the clock to treat North Carolinians and keep us safe. I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to push for solutions that help us come together to overcome this national crisis.”

Here’s the breakdown of centers receiving funding:

  • Greene County Health Care, Inc. $2,087,495
  • Piedmont Health Services, Inc. $1,918,280
  • Gaston Family Health Services Inc. $1,863,590
  • Goshen Medical Center, Inc. $1,630,745
  • Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Inc. $1,625,885
  • Lincoln Community Health Center, Inc. $1,572,935
  • Rural Health Group, Inc. $1,351,025
  • Tri County Community Health Council, Inc. $1,287,260
  • Carolina Family Health Centers Inc. $1,084,655
  • Western Nc Community Health Services Inc. $1,026,305
  • North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services $914,750
  • Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, Inc. $800,390
  • Robeson Health Care Corporation $794,930
  • Cabarrus Community Health Centers, Inc. $778,520
  • Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers $761,090
  • Triad Adult And Pediatric Medicine, Inc. $758,825
  • First Choice Community Health Centers $740,870
  • Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. $731,225
  • Charlotte Community Health Clinic, Inc. $729,440
  • New Hanover Community Health Center Inc. $721,415
  • United Health Centers $710,465
  • High Country Community Health $706,085
  • C W Williams Community Health Center Inc. $700,025
  • Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. $694,910
  • Bakersville Community Medical Clinic, Inc. $648,470
  • Person Family Medical Center $646,940
  • Stedman – Wade Health Services, Inc. $639,740
  • Craven County Government $635,615
  • Metropolitan Community Health $629,720
  • Appalachian District Health Department $620,540
  • Medical Resource Center For Randolph County, Inc. $602,870
  • West Caldwell Health Council Inc. $596,375
  • Wilkes County $580,565
  • Caswell Family Medical Center Inc. $573,605
  • Ocracoke Health Center Inc. $561,740
  • Anson Regional Medical Services, Inc. $561,335
  • Bertie County Rural Health Association $559,460
  • Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc. $556,160

