US Department of Health and Human Services gives NC health centers $34M

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will give more than $34 million in grants to state health care centers to help fight coronavirus.

The funding comes from the Phase 3 CARES Act, according to a news release from Tillis’ office.

“North Carolina’s health care centers and workers are on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and we must ensure they have the resources they need to assist North Carolinians in need,” said Senator Tillis. “The economic stabilization and stimulus legislation I worked to get signed into law will provide these financial resources to North Carolina’s health centers that are working around the clock to treat North Carolinians and keep us safe. I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to push for solutions that help us come together to overcome this national crisis.”

Here’s the breakdown of centers receiving funding:

Greene County Health Care, Inc. $2,087,495

Piedmont Health Services, Inc. $1,918,280

Gaston Family Health Services Inc. $1,863,590

Goshen Medical Center, Inc. $1,630,745

Blue Ridge Community Health Services, Inc. $1,625,885

Lincoln Community Health Center, Inc. $1,572,935

Rural Health Group, Inc. $1,351,025

Tri County Community Health Council, Inc. $1,287,260

Carolina Family Health Centers Inc. $1,084,655

Western Nc Community Health Services Inc. $1,026,305

North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services $914,750

Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, Inc. $800,390

Robeson Health Care Corporation $794,930

Cabarrus Community Health Centers, Inc. $778,520

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers $761,090

Triad Adult And Pediatric Medicine, Inc. $758,825

First Choice Community Health Centers $740,870

Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. $731,225

Charlotte Community Health Clinic, Inc. $729,440

New Hanover Community Health Center Inc. $721,415

United Health Centers $710,465

High Country Community Health $706,085

C W Williams Community Health Center Inc. $700,025

Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. $694,910

Bakersville Community Medical Clinic, Inc. $648,470

Person Family Medical Center $646,940

Stedman – Wade Health Services, Inc. $639,740

Craven County Government $635,615

Metropolitan Community Health $629,720

Appalachian District Health Department $620,540

Medical Resource Center For Randolph County, Inc. $602,870

West Caldwell Health Council Inc. $596,375

Wilkes County $580,565

Caswell Family Medical Center Inc. $573,605

Ocracoke Health Center Inc. $561,740

Anson Regional Medical Services, Inc. $561,335

Bertie County Rural Health Association $559,460

Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc. $556,160

