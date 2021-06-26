US Cellular offering program for eligible teachers totaling $100,000

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Eastern North Carolina teachers are eligible to receive up to $1,000 each as part of UScellular’s $100,000 recent donation to DonorsChoose.

UScellular’s matching program with Donors Choose will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that have a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) focus. The $100,000 donation from UScellular will begin this summer to allow teachers to prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10% available for summer school needs as well.

In May 2021, UScellular, surveyed parents regarding their child(ren)’s learning during the pandemic. The results showed:

Half of parents think remote learning negatively impacted their child’s learning

1 in 4 parents feel their child needs tutoring over the summer

Nearly 50% of parents would be interested in extra assistance for their child

“Parents and youth have experienced tremendous effects on education as a result of the pandemic,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in Eastern North Carolina. “By teaming up with DonorsChoose, we’re addressing gaps in STEM education and helping educators in Eastern North Carolina receive vital funding to prepare youth for the careers of today and the future.”

