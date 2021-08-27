US and NC flags lowered to half-staff to honor victims of attacks in Kabul

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Monday, August 30 to honor the 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 civilians killed in Thursday’s suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

“August 26 was a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul,” Cooper said.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also ordered flags lowered through Monday.