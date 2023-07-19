EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The United States Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) along with the Edenton Police Department arrested a man Wednesday on assault charges.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Marlon Dillard was arrested after EPD received a tip from a citizen. Officials say Dillard has been charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Officials say Dillard is also a person of interest in a shots fired case that occurred on April 3 in the 300 block of Boswell Street. Police say they are waiting on lab results to establish probable cause to arrest the people involved in that incident.

Dillard has been placed under a 48-hour hold and his bond is set for July 21.