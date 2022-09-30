DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet rescued four mariners on Thursday that were aboard a boat during heavy storms.

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard, the four mariners were aboard the S/V Catalyst and got caught in heavy seas and were unable to make way to safe haven.

Crews were able to recover all of the mariners after they abandoned the ship.

CG Station Oregon Inlet wants to remind all mariners to maintain awareness of current and forecasted weather conditions to ensure the safety of both the vessel and crew.