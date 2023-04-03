CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) – NC Forest Service officials said Sunday afternoon the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County is now 56% contained. Additional mapping of the fire has resulted in 5,280 acres burned.

Despite substantial wind gusts across the fire area over the weekend, crews report progress. In a media release, officials said “firefighting personnel established pump sites at Phelps Lake and a freshwater canal alongside Seagoing Road. Water is flowing from Phelps Lake and should begin saturating the fire area by end of day Monday. Water will be used to soak the area over the next several days.”

There continue to be 79 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service battling the fire. No injuries have been reported. Flight restrictions around the area continue.

Earlier this week, NC Forest Service public information officer Phil Jackson told WNCT’s Abigail Velez on Friday that Richard Hughes, 68, of Windsor, was charged with willfully or negligently setting fire to woods and fields, which according to state law is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

A community meeting was scheduled to be held at Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center Sunday. Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the N.C. Forest Service was scheduled to address the plan for moving water to the fire area and answer questions from citizens.

For information updates, visit https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/ncpor-last-resort-fire.