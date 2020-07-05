Two swimmers rescued in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two swimmers were rescued by the Roanoke Island Fire Department in Dare County on Sunday morning.

The emergency call came in just after 11 a.m. from a concerned citizen regarding a person underwater at the swimming area in Manteo near the Dare County Regional Airport.

The caller then said that a second person went underwater.

Roanoke Island Fire Department divers found both individuals and removed them from the water. They took the swimmers to the ramp where Emergency Medical Services provided the necessary care.

No further information is available at this time.

