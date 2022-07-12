NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were shot outside the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning. An active search by law enforcement was on for the known suspect, officials said.

Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer with the City of New Bern, told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove police there responded at 10:50 a.m. to a call of two people shot at the courthouse. Both were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center. New Bern police said in a media release their conditions would be released later Tuesday.

New Bern police also said the known shooter fled in a vehicle and a multi-agency search was on for them. No further details were released on the shooter, what they were driving or where they might be heading. It was also not released the connection between the victims and the shooter.

New Bern police, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue were in the downtown area responding. Middle Street, Broad Street and other side streets were closed off in the area by New Bern police and other law enforcement during the investigation.

The Craven County Courthouse was under lockdown and residents and people working in businesses in the area were told to stay inside. Roberts said as of 12:20 p.m. there was no further threat to the downtown area.

Police were expected to remain on the scene collecting evidence for a few more hours.