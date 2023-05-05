GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A small single-engine plane with two people on board crashed in Pitt County Friday morning, not far from Pitt-Greenville Airport.

PGV Airport Director Bill Hopper confirmed to WNCT’s Erin Jenkins that the plane crashed about one-half mile southwest of the airport. Jeremy Anderson, Battalion Chief with Greenville Fire-EMS, said during a media briefing that a Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane left Greensboro around 7:30 a.m. and was flying into Greenville when it dropped off the radar at 8:45 a.m.

Anderson said both individuals, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were found and they were OK. He said they were flying into Greenville to attend East Carolina University’s graduation ceremony, which was held later Friday morning.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City was called in to assist in the rescue of the two people due to high water in the Tar River from recent rains. They were taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.

A 911 call came in about the plane crashing at 8:47 a.m. The plane landed in a wooded area, and rescue crews had to swim the Tar River to get to the scene. It did not land in the water, Anderson said.

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

The Greenville Police Department had a drone assisting in the search. Other fire and rescue teams from Greenville and Pitt County were also assisting along with the NC State Highway Patrol.

The FAA was expected to be on the scene to investigate the crash.