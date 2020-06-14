Two motorists sent to hospital following accident in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Northampton County early Sunday morning.

Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a two-vehicle accident on James Jones Road in Pleasant Hill.

Officials say one person was airlifted to a local hospital while another was transported to Vidant North.

Two other occupants from the accident reportedly refused medical transport.

NC Highway Patrol officials are leading the investigation.

10 On Your Side is currently learning the conditions of the victims.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Courtesy – Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS

Courtesy – Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS

Latest Posts