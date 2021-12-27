Two men shot on North Mosley Street in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Edenton on Sunday afternoon.

Edenton Police say that officers responded to the 300 block of North Mosley street around 2:19 p.m. for a the shooting.

Police learned that two men, a 19-year-old and 27-year-old, were shot and taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital by vehicle for their injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that this was not a random incident, authorities said.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

