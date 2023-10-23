CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two men on drug trafficking charges.

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 21, patrol deputies and a narcotics unit pulled over a vehicle in Moyock for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, a canine detected drugs, and detectives seized trafficking amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with packaging material used for the distribution of narcotics, officials say.

The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffick opium/heroin, three counts of trafficking opium/heroin, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling narcotics. Both were also served with outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

Daniel Webb John Gee IV

John Williams Gee IV, 40, of Edenton, N.C. is currently being held in the Currituck County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond. The passenger, Daniel Earl Webb, 44, of Virginia Beach, is also being held at the Currituck County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.