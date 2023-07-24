RALEIGH, N.C. — A great start to the weekend for players who bought two Mega Millions tickets in North Carolina worth $1 million each in Friday’s drawing.

One winner purchased their ticket at the Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. The other winner purchased their ticket through Online Play. Both $2 tickets matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

North Carolina became one of five states with $1 million winners in the drawing. Players purchased two $1 million winning tickets in Florida and New Jersey as well, with one each in California and Michigan.

Since nobody won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, Tuesday’s drawing offers a $820 million jackpot worth $422 million in cash. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

