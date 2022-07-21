AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Ayden, North Carolina are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night.

Officials said they responded to Le Le’s Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victims is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Investigative Division at (252) 481-5844. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize our EZ Call hotline at (252) 746-2730. You can also give anonymous information using our tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.