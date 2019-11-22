Two Gates County teens killed in dirt bike collision

GATESVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Two teen boys died Wednesday night after the dirt bikes they were riding collided into each other.

Demond Jones, 19, and a 13-year-old boy died on the scene of the head-on crash that happened on Harrell Church Road.

The crash was near where the road meets Turner Road, just east of the Gatesville town line, according to Sergeant K.R. Briggs with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol does not identify juveniles.

The two were riding dirt bikes in opposite directions shortly after 8 p.m. when the bike being ridden by the 13-year-old left its lane and collided into the bike ridden by Jones, the preliminary investigation revealed.

“Both bikes were being operated unlawfully,” Briggs said, pointing out that “dirt bikes” are not allowed on the road.

He also reported that neither bike had a working headlight. One helmet was found at the scene, but it is not known if it was being worn by either rider.

In loving memory, Demond Jones. I miss you. pic.twitter.com/EqwuKG8rAr — Dr. Barry Williams (@williamsbBarry) November 21, 2019

Superintendent of Gates County Public Schools Barry Williams tweeted a picture of himself with the Gates High School Basketball team with the words “In loving memory, Demond Jones. I miss you.”

Resources for students to deal with grief are currently listed on the front page of the districts website.