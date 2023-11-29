WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — November is Native American Heritage Month and two Cherokee Native Americans are making sure they do their part to share the history of their tribe.

Jeannie “Enahdah” Cranford and Mike “Thunder Dancer” Cranford are husband and wife. They grew up following the traditions of the Cherokee. On Monday, they did a presentation at the Wilson County Agricultural Center for a 4-H group.

“If we don’t share our culture and traditions and educate the younger people, then eventually we feel like our people will just be unrecognized. Or just like, disappear,” said Jeannie Cranford.

She said that she hopes sharing information about Native Americans will keep their traditions alive and educate people.

“I hope that people will take away that there are other ways of life that we’re not real familiar with and that they can pass this on and go back and tell their families and go back and tell their schoolmates about something that they learned today so our culture and traditions can continue,” said Jeannie Cranford.

They brought along many of the traditional garments and tools that natives would have used throughout history.

“A lot of people don’t know what they are. A lot of people don’t know what the stuff is made out of. They’ve never touched a hide before, they’ve never seen the feathers of particular birds. They’ve never seen hunting tools that the ancestors used to use,” said Mike Cranford.