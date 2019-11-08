Two charged in Halloween kidnapping in North Carolina

(WITN) — Police say an East Carolina University student was abducted from a Greenville, North Carolina street the morning after Halloween, but was able to text friends about her ordeal that led to her freedom.

Officers have charged Joshua Worsley, 27, of Robersonville, and Cornelius Langley, 33, of Greenville, with first degree kidnapping. Worsley has also been charged with attempted second degree sex offense. They are expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Police say the men lured the victim into their car at Five Points Plaza. They say she was groped and Worsley tried to sexually assault her.

The ECU student texted her friend who was able to eventually follow the car until it stopped outside the Camelot Inn on South Memorial Drive. Police say the friend confronted the two and the men released the victim.

