Two arrested following shooting incident in Kill Devil Hills, charges include drugs and weapons

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — On Monday afternoon, crews responded to reports of gunfire in the area of E. Avalon Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they spoke with witnesses who said a male, driving a black pickup truck, had fired shots into the air.

Police stopped the truck a short while later in the area of 2nd Street. Police say there was one driver, as well as two passengers in the truck. During the stop, the Nags head K-19 unit alerted on the vehicle.

A subsequent search uncovered cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun.

The driver has been identified as Daniel Charles Duke II, 36, of Camden, NC. He was arrested for DWI, cocaine possession and driving while revoked. Authorities say that additional charges are pending.

Additionally, Nicole Mullens, a passenger, was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol.





Duke is under a $15,000 secure bond. Mullens, meanwhile, is under a $3,500 secure bond.