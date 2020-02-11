Two arrested after cocaine, firearm found at Elizabeth City residence, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — A search warrant executed at an Elizabeth City apartment revealed cocaine and a firearm Thursday.

Two people, a 21-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, were arrested after the warrant was executed, Elizabeth City Police said in a news release.

Clevevon Walker

Police say the Albemarle Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 311A Locust Street Thursday.

After the warrant was executed, authorities seized both cocaine and a firearm.

Police say Clevevon Walker, 21, and Ida Dance, 45, were arrested.

Walker is charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, controlled substance activity within 1,000 feet of a day care facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $21,000 secured bond.

Dance is charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substance activity. She was given a $3,000 secured bond.

Ida Dance

Police say Walker was previously charged with two counts of felony uttering forged instruments, larceny in 2017, financial card fraud in 2017, aid and abet larceny in 2017, felony larceny by employee in 2017, defrauding drug and alcohol screening test in 2019, and resisting public officer in 2019.

He also has charges pending against him including possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, and resisting public officer.