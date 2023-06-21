WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Truist Field at Wake Forest will now be known as Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, according to Wake Forest University.

The university says that Allegacy will also become, “An Official Banking Partner of Wake Forest Athletics, the Exclusive Credit Union of Wake Forest Athletics, the Official Wealth Management Advisors of Wake Forest Athletics and the Exclusive Banking Partner of Wake Forest Football.”

“Allegacy CEO Cathy Pace and I share a strong commitment to the wellbeing and future of the Winston-Salem community and our region,” said Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente. “I want to thank her and Allegacy’s board of directors and executive leadership team for their deep collaboration and engagement throughout this process as we announce this historic agreement today. Allegacy’s strategic investment in partnership with Wake Forest will support the continued success of both organizations, and provide new, exciting opportunities for Wake Forest students and employees.”

Allegacy was founded in 1967 as the Reynolds Carolina Credit Union in Winston-Salem.

The name change puts an end to the dually sponsored Truist Field at Wake Forest and Truist Field in Charlotte. There is also a Truist Park in Atlanta.

This is the fourth name change at the stadium which was known as Groves Stadium from 1968-2007. This was a carryover from then formerly known as Groves Stadium which was the home to the Demon Deacons when they were located in the Town of Wake Forest.

The stadium was known as BB&T Field from 2007-2020 and became Truist Field at Wake Forest due to a merger between BB&T and SunTrust.