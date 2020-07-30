Truck filled with chickens overturns in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A truck loaded with chickens ran off the road in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS.
The incident began around 6:55 a.m. Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.
The truck reportedly ran off of N.C. 268 near Copeland School Road.
The driver was taken to a hospital.
No word if any of the chickens were injured.
N.C. 268 is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.
