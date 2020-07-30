Truck filled with chickens overturns in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A truck loaded with chickens ran off the road in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS.

The incident began around 6:55 a.m. Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

The truck reportedly ran off of N.C. 268 near Copeland School Road.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

No word if any of the chickens were injured.

N.C. 268 is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

