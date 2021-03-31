Truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashes near Fayetteville, causing lane closures on I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A truck carrying radioactive uranium compound crashed near Fayetteville, causing lane closures on I-95, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

NCHP said the crash happened near Exit 58 (I-295) around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic backup in the area

NCHP said they don’t believe there is a threat from the involved material involved in the crash.

NCHP also said it doesn’t appear that there is a rupture or compromise of the containers involved.

The northbound lanes of I-95 opened just before 2 p.m.

Two southbound lanes remain closed as of 2:15 p.m. A detour is in place for those on the southbound side.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said southbound drivers must use Exit 61 to Wade-Stedman Road and turn right to Wade-Stedman Road. Continue on Wade-Stedman Road then turn left on US 301 S. Continue on US 301 S then turn left on Murphy Road. Continue on Murphy Road then turn right to return to I-95 S.