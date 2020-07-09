Tropical Storm Fay forms off NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A low-pressure system off the North Carolina coast has formed into Tropical Storm Fay, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon.

This is the earliest sixth named storm on record beating 2005′ Franklin by nearly two weeks.

The system has been moving northeast towards the Outer Banks over the last couple of days after developing off the coast of southeast North Carolina.

It is expected to continue moving northeastward through Friday.

“Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina,” NHC said.

The heavy rain is on track Thursday night for the Eastern Shore. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Accomack County.

NHC will provide an updated look at the storm at 5 p.m.

