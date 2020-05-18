Tropical storm Arthur likely to be offshore of Hatteras late Monday morning, move out to sea

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Arthur is heading north up the East Coast on Monday with sustained 45/50 mph winds, and is expected to pass just offshore of Hatteras in the late morning/early afternoon.

As of 6:30 a.m., Arthur was about 100 miles to the south/southwest of Hatteras. It’s expected to bring rain and gusts of 45 to 55 mph in the Outer Banks and 2-3 inches of rain. However minimal tidal flooding is expected.

The storm comes just two days after the Outer Banks reopened to visitors, after being closed to both visitors and non-resident property owners in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At 7 a.m., the surf in Nags Head was rough, WAVY’s Chris Horne reported, but many are breathing a sigh of relief because the area is expected to avoid a direct hit.

Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see tropical storm force winds, but could see gusts around 30 mph and up to 40 mph near the coast. Rain is expected however, and rain from Arthur has already as far as the Northern Neck as of 6:30 a.m.

