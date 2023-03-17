GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County 5th grader is spending this spring in New York City!

Ten-year-old Ava Harris is starring in the Lion King on Broadway.

Ava got the part late last year and moved to New York City with her mother. She stays very busy performing Tuesdays through Wednesdays and then going to school online Mondays through Fridays.

Shannon Smith chatted with Ava and her mother through Zoom from her apartment in New York.

They talked about her reaction to getting the part, what it’s like performing on such a big stage, and what she misses most from home.