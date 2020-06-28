Traffic stop of Virginia man leads to deputies finding marijuana, cash, loaded firearm

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Saturday that led to seizing a loaded firearm, marijuana, and cash.

Deputies stopped Jaquan Heath of Franklin, Virginia on Lee’s Mill Road near Crosstown Road in Gates County, North Carolina to “conducted an investigatory traffic stop,” officials said.

During the stop, deputies found and seized money, a concealed loaded firearm, a large amount of marijuana, and marijuana paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Heath on three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

Gates County Sheriff’s Office

