Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges in North Carolina

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Deputies with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Thursday night that resulted in multiple drug and gun charges.

The vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and two men were arrested on multiple charges.

Nyreese Moore, a 22-year-old from of Edenton, was arrested on charges of possession with the intent to manufacture, sale, and deliver schedule VI, and carrying a concealed handgun.

Moore was placed under a $6,000 secured bond and transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Deondre Copeland, a 23-year-old from Edenton, was arrested on charges of possession with the intent to manufacture, sale, and deliver schedule II, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Copeland was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and also transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Latest News