Tractor-trailer falls from Durham overpass onto highway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid icy weather conditions Sunday afternoon, a tractor-trailer fell from an overpass and the trailer was propped up against the bridge for hours in Durham.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. with the truck apparently falling from the N.C. 147 bridge over U.S. 15-501 in Durham.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Video showed the cab of the truck level on U.S. 15-501 with the end of the trailer still leaning vertically against the N.C. 147 bridge.

Photos from the overpass just after the crash showed ice on the deck of the bridge.

Parts of both highways are closed in the area which is exit 108 for U.S. 15-501. Durham police said drivers should take the alternate exits of Interstate 85 N. and Morreene Road.

By 6:30 p.m., crews were trying to figure out the best way to remove the trailer and truck from the overpass and highway.

Just before 9 p.m., with a crane on the bridge attached to the end of the trailer and a large tow truck was attached down below, the trailer was lowered to U.S. 15-501.

N.C. 147 and U.S. 15-501 were open by 10:20 p.m.

Durham police photo

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17