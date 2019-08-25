Tractor trailer carrying wood chips rolls over at NC Highway 46 in Gaston

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A tractor trailer carrying wood chips rolled over on NC 46 in Gaston, North Carolina following an incident with a pickup truck late Friday morning.

Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS reported being dispatched at around 11 o’clock Friday morning for a rollover incident involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on NC Highway 46 near Family Lane.

When they got there, officials found the tractor trailer lying on its side across NC Highway 46 with nearly half of its load of wood chips dumped across the highway and the ditch.

The driver of the tractor trailer reportedly refused to be transported to a local hospital while the driver of the pickup truck was sent to Halifax Regional Medical Center and is said to be in stable condition.

Officials said the tractor trailer was leaking antifreeze on the scene, but was immediately contained.

The highway was closed during the incident and reopened around 2 o’clock that day.

The incident is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy – Gaston-Fire-Rescue-EMS

