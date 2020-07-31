Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Entry to Ocracoke restricted as Hyde County declares state of emergency

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, which is projected to go over the North Carolina coast around the start of next week.
The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and immediately restricted access to Ocracoke Island. Only residents, homeowners, vendors and essential personnel requested by federal, state or county officials will be allowed access until further notice, the county says. A re-entry pass or adequate documentation will be required.
The Ocracoke Control Group will also meet again Friday morning to discuss what protection measures are needed for the island, and a decision on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the meeting.
In the meantime, Hyde County officials are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and review their household hurricane and evacuation plans. You can visit https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan for step-by-step for guidance to prepare.
Even though Isaias isn’t expected to reach the North Carolina coast until Monday, officials say dangerous rip currents are expected for this weekend.
For more the latest official information from the National Hurricane Center, click here, and follow WAVY’s meteorologists for the latest projections.
Latest Posts:
- ICU doctor creates app to help patients on ventilators communicate faster
- Late ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera to make final TV appearance Friday
- Connie Culp, woman who underwent first face transplant surgery in US, has died
- Woman, 65, sentenced for stealing from Ohio store, using pit bulls to attack employee
- Man drowns in Lake Michigan while trying to rescue his two children