Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Entry to Ocracoke restricted as Hyde County declares state of emergency

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, which is projected to go over the North Carolina coast around the start of next week.

The order went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and immediately restricted access to Ocracoke Island. Only residents, homeowners, vendors and essential personnel requested by federal, state or county officials will be allowed access until further notice, the county says. A re-entry pass or adequate documentation will be required.

The Ocracoke Control Group will also meet again Friday morning to discuss what protection measures are needed for the island, and a decision on evacuation orders will be released shortly after the meeting.

In the meantime, Hyde County officials are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and review their household hurricane and evacuation plans. You can visit https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan for step-by-step for guidance to prepare.

The 5am update is out for Isaias. I'm tracking it and the weekend forecast on WAVY News 10. pic.twitter.com/NEF9AWCXJ9 — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) July 31, 2020

Even though Isaias isn’t expected to reach the North Carolina coast until Monday, officials say dangerous rip currents are expected for this weekend.

For more the latest official information from the National Hurricane Center, click here, and follow WAVY’s meteorologists for the latest projections.

Latest Posts: