Town of Hertford extends curfew related to increase in gun violence

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — As an emergency curfew was scheduled to come to a close Tuesday night, the Town of Hertford, North Carolina, has extended the restriction.
The town’s reason: “Just to be safe.”
The curfew is extended until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.
Town officials first put the curfew into place Sept. 15 after shootings that left two people injured and another dead in a span of just 72 hours.
Children and teens under the age of 18 must be off the streets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Adults must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
The exceptions to the curfew include going to scheduled doctor’s appointments and employment.
