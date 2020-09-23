Town of Hertford extends curfew related to increase in gun violence

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — As an emergency curfew was scheduled to come to a close Tuesday night, the Town of Hertford, North Carolina, has extended the restriction.

The town’s reason: “Just to be safe.”

The curfew is extended until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Town officials first put the curfew into place Sept. 15 after shootings that left two people injured and another dead in a span of just 72 hours.

Children and teens under the age of 18 must be off the streets from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Adults must be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The exceptions to the curfew include going to scheduled doctor’s appointments and employment.

