Thursday update: NC coronavirus cases rise from 504 to 636 in a day after 2,400-plus new tests completed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials now say there are 636 known cases of coronavirus across the state, up from 504 known cases on Wednesday.

The state announced its first coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. A person in their late 70s from Cabarrus County died on March 24 from complications associated with the virus.

That patient had several underlying medical conditions.

The second death was a person in their 60s from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina.

No additional deaths were announced by the state Thursday morning.

The number of known cases has steadily moved up since North Carolina announced its first case on March 3.

NCDHHS’ map of cases shows at least 9 cases in northeast North Carolina as of Thursday, but doesn’t include a confirmed case in Dare County.

Here’s the breakdown from the map:

Pasquotank: 1

Bertie: 3

Hertford County: 2

Northampton: 3

Mecklenburg County has the highest number of cases in the state with 181, while Wake County has 83, according to NCDHHS. Durham County has 75.

The increase in cases can be connected to the expansion of testing – which occurs at the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health as well as hospitals and commercial labs.

The state said a total of 12,910 tests have been completed – more than 2,400 additional tests compared to Thursday. Meanwhile Virginia had tested just 5,370 as of Wednesday’s numbers from VDH.