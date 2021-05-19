Three North Carolina schools win new $100,000 fitness center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Three North Carolina schools have been selected to receive new $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness centers.

The new centers are in partnership with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC Chairman, Jake Steinfeld, was part of the announcement.

“We had an overwhelming response from elementary and middle schools throughout the great state of North Carolina. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Cooper, who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Steinfeld.

DON’T QUIT! has named C.M. Eppes Middle School in Greenville, Northridge Middle School in Charlotte and Perquimans County Middle School in Winfall as the recipients.

“I’m excited that these three deserving schools have been selected to receive these generous gifts” said Gov. Cooper. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for students to get the short and long term benefits from physical activity. Each of the selected schools has demonstrated its commitment to promote health and wellness for students, which is important for the entire state of North Carolina.”

They will be funded through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike. They do not rely on taxpayer or state funds.

These facilities will be revealed in the fall.