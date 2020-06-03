Three displaced in North Carolina mobile home fire

WINFALL, N.C. (WAVY) — Winfall Fire Department responded to a mobile home structure fire on Tuesday night that left three people displaced.

The Perquimans 911 Center received a report of a fire at 100 Hollowell Drive in Winfall, North Carolina.

When crews arrived on the scene, smoke and fire were visible from the front of the mobile home. Firefighters entered through the front door and were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes of entering.

Three people lived in the home and none of them were inside at the time of the fire. The local American Red Cross is helping them with lodging.

About 25 firefighters were on the scene and assisting departments include Hertford Fire Department, Belvidere Fire Department, Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services, and Perquimans County Emergency Management.

The Perquimans County Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire and the cause is still unknown.



Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615 or the Fire Marshal’s Office at 252-426-8283.