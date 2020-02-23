Three dead in shooting at North Carolina mobile home park

CLARKTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a North Carolina man following a shooting that left three people dead.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says officials received a 911 call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a shooting at a mobile home park in Clarkton.

The caller reported that a man had entered the home and shot several people.

The bodies of 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison, 27-year-old Ronnie Lebert Kelly, and 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden Jr. were found inside the home.

Sixty-nine-year-old Hazel Epps survived.

Authorities have obtained warrants against Taurean Reshaul Johnson for three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.