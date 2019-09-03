DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) -A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents and visitors in Dare County ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The beaches today are filled, but starting tomorrow this will be a different scene. Leaders hope everyone understands the risks.

“This is a big storm it’s a powerful storm the track is going to bring it right down the coast right off shore so we’re definitely going to get impacts from it so we need to be wary,” said County Manager Bobby Outten.

Hurricane Dorian, as of Tuesday evening, is projected to have an impact on the Outer Banks/Cape Hatteras areas of North Carolina.

In a tweet posted by Dare County Emergency Management, officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents and visitors in the County.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Dare County visitors beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00 p.m. A mandatory evacuation order for all Dare County residents becomes effective at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. https://t.co/iX6Omtl9tv #OBX #OuterBanks — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) September 2, 2019

“Right now they have plenty of time to get ready they need to pack up these things they their medicines get all their stuff they need get food for their pets make sure they got somewhere to go. All of those things need to be taken care of,” he explained.

