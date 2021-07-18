Thieves use stolen pickup trucks to try to break open ATMs during 2 weekend Raleigh incidents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pickup trucks were stolen over the weekend and were used to try to break into two stolen ATMs, Raleigh police said Sunday.

A Raleigh man’s pickup truck was stolen and used in an ATM theft Saturday, according to police. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 1800 block of Varnell Avenue, according to a report from Raleigh police.

An ATM was stolen around 6:25 a.m. Saturday from Coastal Credit Union Bank in the 7400 block of Creedmoor Road, Raleigh police said.

The Silverado was damaged during the ATM theft, police said. The owner of the Silverado told CBS 17 that his truck was used to try to break open the ATM.

The stolen truck was found in the 2500 block of Gatwick Court later on Saturday, police said. A Raleigh police report said the truck had $1,000 in damage.

The second case happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. when Raleigh police officers were dispatched to the Coastal Federal Credit Union on Wakefield Commons Drive.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the ATM at that location was vandalized using a stolen vehicle from High Point,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.