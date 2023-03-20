ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – An Elizabeth City man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his cousin.

A jury convicted Brandon Kason Boyd, 24, of first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and interfere with electronic monitoring device in Pasquotank County Superior Court the week of March 13.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Jeff Cruden, Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee and Legal Assistant Janet Klein.

After the trial concluded, Cruden said, “there were no winners” in this case. The victim, 20-year-old Kaleb Mathais Bilger was killed in October 2020 and US Marshals took Boyd into custody a few weeks later.

The two men were first cousins who grew up together.

“As you can imagine, the family is devastated by this senseless act of violence, which according to the evidence, was over a relatively small debt. The victim had on numerous occasions gone to the aid of the defendant financially and otherwise,” Cruden said.

Boyd was given life without the possibility of parole on the first degree murder charge and additional sentence time for the other charges, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office. He’s currently serving time he received when his probation was revoked, tied to a 2020 robbery conviction.